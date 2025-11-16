Korea’s LG Display is set to supply a 40-inch next-generation liquid-crystal display for Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming 2026 GLC electric sport utility vehicle, strengthening a partnership that has lasted more than 20 years, according to industry sources.

The oxide thin-film transistor, known as oxide TFT, LCD offers higher pixel density, a larger visual canvas and lower power consumption compared with conventional displays.

The display will be integrated into the model’s MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system, an expansive screen that stretches across the dashboard between the two front pillars.

The SUV's North American and European launch in 2026 will mark the first time that oxide TFT technology has been applied to an in-vehicle display.

LG Display declined to comment on the deal, citing that it involves customer-related information.

LG has also supplied the curved plastic organic light-emitting diode panel for the previous MBUX Hyperscreen, as their partnership began in 2004, when they started co-developing cockpit displays.

Their relationship is expected to expand further as CEOs of LG’s auto-related units, including LG Display CEO Jeong Cheol-dong, met with Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius during his visit to Korea on Thursday.

During the meeting, LG Group presented an integrated solution for electric vehicle components, displays, batteries and autonomous driving sensors, emphasizing the synergy created across its affiliates through its “One LG” platform.

Kallenius also expressed his intention to deepen technological collaboration with LG and pursue further cooperative opportunities.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we firmly believe that strategic, collaborative partnerships are the driving force that shapes our next-generation vehicles,” said the CEO.

“Together with LG, we share a vision built on innovation, quality, and sustainability. By combining our strengths, we’re creating vehicles that will set new global standards.”