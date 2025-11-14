Get ready for winter this weekend with wellness programs at Namsangol Hanok Village, have a feast after a hike on Cheonggyesan or try redecorating your home.

Winter wellness and fun at Namsangol Hanok Village

As the temperature drops, Seoul’s Namsangol Hanok Village is inviting visitors to experience a season of warmth and restoration through its new winter program, "Warm Winter Healing in Hanok," running Nov. 15 to Dec. 6.

Reinterpreting the wisdom of traditional Korean medicine under the theme of warming the body and boosting energy, the program offers a mix of wellness, beauty and tea experiences in collaboration with Korean Medicine Experience Town this Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy foot massages, galvanic treatments, hand acupressure point checks and dry foot baths all within the tranquil atmosphere of traditional hanok houses.

On Saturdays, Nov. 22, 29 and Dec. 6, two 70-minute tea therapy sessions will be held each day, offering desserts and blends of tea tailored to each participant’s constitution, along with hands-on crafting activities such as making herbal sachets.

The program costs 20,000 won, and advance reservations are recommended.

For those seeking a livelier experience, the village will also host "Dokkaebi’s Time Signal: Restoring Seoul’s Memory," a free outdoor escape game running from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21. Using the Real World mobile app, players roam the hanok village to solve puzzles and recover Seoul’s lost memories from a mysterious forgetfulness virus -- guided by signals from a mischievous dokkaebi, or goblin. The game takes about 45 to 60 minutes to complete.

Namsangol Hanok Village

28 Toegye-ro 34-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul

Grilled meat and ssambap spot at foot of Cheonggyesan

When hiking Korea's mountains and hills, it's natural to think of what you're going to eat after the hours of exercise. Of course, makgeolli, or Korean rice wine, is a must-have reward for your efforts, but it needs to be paired with good food. If you're looking for a proper place to unwind and refuel your body, Sodamchae is the place to go.

Located just five minutes on foot from Exit No. 1 of Cheonggyesan Station on the Shinbundang Line, Sodamchae sits right in front of the mountain’s hiking trail entrance. The restaurant has a spacious parking lot, allowing visitors to leave their cars and head straight to the trail after a hearty meal. Even if hiking isn’t on your agenda, it’s still a great spot for weekend family gatherings or group dinners.

The menu features nearly 20 dishes, ranging from tofu kimchi, corn jelly salad and scallion pancake to smoked duck and chicken stew. But the real highlights are the ssambap jeongsik, or rice with assorted vegetable wraps, and seoksoe bulgogi, or charcoal-grilled marinated pork. The thick-cut meat, grilled over open flame, delivers a smoky aroma and tender bite, while the slightly sweet soy-based marinade makes it an excellent pairing with makgeolli.

The fresh greens and seasoned vegetables served with the ssambap seem to taste even better in the fresh air at the base of the trail. Mix the vegetables with sesame oil and gochujang for a simple yet satisfying bibimbap-style meal. There are also more than five types of makgeolli to choose from.

Even if there’s a short wait upon arrival, it won’t take long thanks to the restaurant’s quick table turnover.

Sodamchae is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sodamchae

5 Wonteo 6-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Make your home unique with cool decor

At times, decorating a house becomes more than just arranging furniture or choosing colors -- it serves as a means of self-expression. By placing meaningful objects and design choices that reflect one's taste and story, a simple space can be transformed into a true sanctuary that feels uniquely one's own.

Hour Haru, an interior shop in Seongsu-dong, offers a wide range of items, including stationery, key rings, postcards, bags and kitchenware, allowing visitors to browse the designs displayed on its wooden shelves. Located on a small street with other shops and cafes, Hour Haru is just a 10-minute walk from Ttukseom Station on Subway Line No. 2.

The cozy shop also sells vintage-style interior goods, lighting, magnets, pastel-toned notebooks, posters, patterned washi tapes and even items featuring the rabbit Miffy and various Sanrio characters.

If you're seeking a boutique stationery and lifestyle shop, this is where design lovers and creative types can discover aesthetically pleasing decorative treasures.

The shop is open from noon to 9 p.m., and is closed on Tuesdays.

Hour Haru

11-7 Seoulsup 2-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul