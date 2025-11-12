Samsung Electronics Co. will release its new trifold smartphone next month, industry sources said Wednesday, with its price tag expected to be around 4 million won ($2,720).

According to the sources, the Korean tech giant will hold a launch ceremony for the trifold smartphone on Dec. 5 and begin domestic sales.

The new model is designed to fold twice in three sections, offering a tablet-sized 10-inch display when fully unfolded while maintaining the portability of a standard smartphone when closed.

Samsung Electronics plans to release the product initially in major markets, including China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, according to the sources.

The new device is expected to be priced between just under 3 million and over 4 million won, they noted.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, released in July, was priced locally at 2.37 million won for the 256GB model.

Industry watchers expect Samsung to release around 20,000 to 30,000 units in the initial launch. (Yonhap)