KT Corp. on Wednesday announced the launch of its public cloud service, developed in partnership with Microsoft, in a strategic bid to bolster its foothold in Korea’s fast-growing multi-cloud and managed service provider markets.

Built on Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure, KT’s new sovereign cloud platform promises high-performance computing while addressing growing concerns over data sovereignty — a critical issue for Korean enterprises handling sensitive information.

The service will initially be rolled out to financial institutions and manufacturing firms, with KT planning to gradually extend its offerings to a wider range of industries.

To meet sovereign cloud requirements, KT has established three key principles: end-to-end data protection across all stages of processing, enhanced customer control over resource management, and strict localization of data storage and governance within Korea.

One of the service’s standout features is its use of confidential computing, a technology that encrypts data even during in-memory processing, effectively preventing exposure in the case of external access attempts.

Additionally, the cloud platform integrates managed hardware security module technology, enabling clients to securely generate, store and manage their own encryption keys. This infrastructure ensures robust, end-to-end data encryption from storage to execution within confidential computing environments.

KT said the new service complements its existing cloud portfolio, which includes the CSAP-certified KT Cloud and global platforms such as Amazon Web Services, to deliver tailored cloud solutions that meet the stringent security and compliance needs of both public and private sector clients.