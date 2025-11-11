New entity to focus on developing biotech platforms

Samsung Epis Holdings announced Tuesday that it has established a new subsidiary, Epis NexLab, to seek new growth engines by developing biotechnology platforms.

The launch of Epis NexLab, whose name combines the words "Next" and "Laboratory," came with the completion of the recent spinoff of Samsung Epis Holdings from contract manufacturing and development organization giant Samsung Biologics.

Samsung Epis Holdings said the new entity will focus on developing biotech platforms in various sectors, including peptides, adding that the business will have a high potential for expansion, as such platforms can generate multiple biopharmaceutical candidates applicable to a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Epis NexLab plans to look for joint development and licensing agreements with global pharmaceutical firms and actively promote open innovation in the global biotech market while Samsung Bioepis, the existing subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, will focus on crafting and commercializing biopharmaceuticals.

Hong Seong-won, who heads Samsung Bioepis’ Development Division 1, will become the CEO of Epis NexLab while continuing to serve in his current role at Samsung Bioepis.

“Epis NexLab will search for new growth engines for the future of Samsung Epis Holdings under the stable business structure of a holdings firm and lead the bio industry’s technological innovation through bold challenges,” said Hong.