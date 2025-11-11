HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has signed an agreement with India’s Cochin Shipyard to jointly build naval vessels and pursue upcoming Indian Navy procurement projects, according to the Korean shipbuilder on Tuesday.

Cochin Shipyard, India’s largest state-owned yard, already works with HD Hyundai’s parent HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the parent company of HD HHI, on talent training, design upgrades and supply-chain cooperation.

Cochin and HD HHI are now planning to jointly bid for India’s landing platform dock project, which received initial approval from India’s Ministry of Defense in October.

For the bid, HD HHI will provide design and technology support for the amphibious assault ships.

“HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is an ideal partner for India’s naval modernization program,” said Joo Won-ho, president of HD HHI’s naval and medium-size shipbuilding unit. “We expect this partnership to serve as an important turning point in our expansion into the Indian naval ship market.”

As India pursues naval modernization, covering next-generation destroyers, landing ships and nuclear propulsion systems, HD HHI sees growing opportunities in the country’s defense sector.

“HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has extensive experience in naval shipbuilding and technology collaboration with multiple countries,” the company said. “We are well-positioned to establish an efficient joint proposal and technology transfer framework with local partners.”

With an established track record of supplying ships to the Korean Navy, HD HHI has been expanding its global presence in the defense shipbuilding.

The company has also collaborated with Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest defense shipbuilder in the United States, and has partnered with the Philippines and Peru on naval vessel construction projects.

HD HHI emphasized that its planned integration with affiliate HD Hyundai Mipo in December will further enhance its global defense cooperation capabilities, leveraging Mipo’s experience in managing overseas shipyards.