Deaf K-pop group to perform solo at historic Bataclan on Dec. 7

Big Ocean, the first K-pop idol group composed of deaf members, will hold a year-end concert in Paris next month.

According to its agency Parastar Entertainment, Monday, members Chan-yeon, PJ and Ji-seok will perform a concert titled “Heartsign: When Hands Sing, Hearts Answer” on Dec. 7 at the Bataclan.

The Bataclan, once the site of tragedy in a November 2015 terrorist attack, today carries deep historical and emotional significance as a symbol of healing, recovery and rebirth. Through “Heartsign,” Big Ocean aims to create a shared moment where hearts connect and remind listeners that music extends beyond sound to resonate through empathy.

Centered around the theme of “communication beyond sound and silence,” the upcoming concert embodies Big Ocean’s philosophy of “singing with hands and answering with hearts.” The title “Heartsign” symbolizes the group’s identity — expressing emotions and stories through sign language in music.

The group decided to return to the French capital following strong support from local fans. Their first European tour, Underwater, in April included a sold-out concert in Paris, prompting the trio to organize another performance the to close the year.

In addition to the concert, Big Ocean's Christmas carol, “Red-dy Set Go,” will release on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. on all major streaming platforms. The group is also scheduled to perform at “Korea Spotlight” in Barcelona on Nov. 25.