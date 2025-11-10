Experts say differences over nuclear-powered sub could be behind unexpected delay

As progress on finalizing a trade deal between South Korea and the United States continues to stall — longer than Seoul had anticipated — discrepancies between the two sides over where South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarines should be built have drawn media attention.

Amid the deadlock over which country’s shipyard should handle construction, experts say Washington’s proposal appears unrealistic without major investment and workforce training, citing limited shipbuilding capacity and manpower at US yards.

"Facility investment would be a prerequisite to build submarines at US shipyards," said Jeong Han-beom, professor of security policy at the Korea National Defense University. "Considering the time and the cost it would take to prepare the facilities, the shipbuilding process would greatly deviate from our current plans."

Kim Heung-kyu, political science professor and director of the US-China Policy Institute at Ajou University, said building the submarines at a South Korean shipyard is about safeguarding the national interest, as it would protect cutting-edge shipbuilding technologies and skilled personnel.

By contrast, having the US shipyard build South Korea's new submarine would achieve neither of those aims, clouding the prospects of the submarine-building project.

"The problem is that, from Korea's perspective, no one is certain when the submarines would be built," Kim said, adding that facility investment in a US shipyard would "cause delays or failure" in the submarine project.

On Oct. 29, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung requested during his summit with US President Donald Trump in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, that Trump permit South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines that would conduct maritime defense operations in the seas surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

Shortly after the request, Trump insisted in a post on Truth Social that South Korea has his approval to do so if the vessel is built at a shipyard in Philadelphia, although the presidential office countered that the premise of the agreement was that the vessel would be built in South Korea.

So far, six countries — China, France, India, Russia, the United Kingdom and the US — are believed to possess nuclear-powered submarines.

Now, the biggest obstacle to the Seoul-Washington deal — comprising two pillars of trade and security — is that it is the US Department of Energy that reviews the feasibility of approving South Korea's use of enriched uranium as fuel for the new submarine, not the State Department or the Department of Defense, Jeong said.

"They're only looking at it from their own policy perspective, not from the perspective of the two countries being in an alliance," Jeong said.

Kim of Ajou University argued that the negotiation gridlock will soon be resolved, as the US would otherwise lose its crucial strategic option for South Korea to support the US not only in submarines but also in shipbuilding more broadly.

"Having Korea build submarines would be more useful for domestic political appeal than for any military buildup in Northeast Asia," Kim said. "If this agreement with Korea breaks down, the United States will have few other options."