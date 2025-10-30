GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that South Korea has his "approval" on building its nuclear-powered submarine, and the vessel will be manufactured in US shipyards in Philadelphia.

"South Korea will be building its Nuclear Powered Submarine in the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol’ U.S.A," Trump, who is currently on a state visit to South Korea, said on his Truth Social Thursday.

"Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK," he also noted.

This followed Trump's post Thursday morning that he "(has) given them approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered Submarines that they have now," after the two countries announced that they had sorted out details about South Korea's $350 billion investment in US projects.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, during the luncheon summit with Trump Wednesday, asked the US's consent to reprocess nuclear fuel to power South Korea's submarines. The presidential office noted Wednesday evening, while announcing the trade deal, that Trump had suggested a joint consultation between the two countries while acknowledging South Korea's need to develop nuclear-powered submarines.