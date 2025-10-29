Below is a summary of key outcomes from the $350b South Korea–US trade deal, finalized at Wednesday’s summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, in Gyeongju, South Korea. -- Ed.

President Lee Jae Myung (right) and visiting US President Donald Trump walk toward the summit venue at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Total Investment: $350b

-$200b cash investment (capped at $20b/year)

-$150b for shipbuildingcooperation

-Flexible payments to reduce FX volatility, focused only on commercially viable, guaranteed-return projects

Trade benefits:

- US tariffs on Korean cars cut 25% → 15%

- MFN status for pharmaceuticals & wood products

- Zero tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and non-US-sourced materials

- Semiconductor tariffs aligned with Taiwan

- No new concessions on rice or beef

Profit-sharing:

Equal (50:50) until principal repaid, adjustable after 20 years

In addition, Trump agrees on Korea' need for nuclear-powered submarines


