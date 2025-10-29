Below is a summary of key outcomes from the $350b South Korea–US trade deal, finalized at Wednesday’s summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, in Gyeongju, South Korea. -- Ed.
Total Investment: $350b
-$200b cash investment (capped at $20b/year)
-$150b for shipbuildingcooperation
-Flexible payments to reduce FX volatility, focused only on commercially viable, guaranteed-return projects
Trade benefits:
- US tariffs on Korean cars cut 25% → 15%
- MFN status for pharmaceuticals & wood products
- Zero tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and non-US-sourced materials
- Semiconductor tariffs aligned with Taiwan
- No new concessions on rice or beef
Profit-sharing:
Equal (50:50) until principal repaid, adjustable after 20 years
In addition, Trump agrees on Korea' need for nuclear-powered submarines
