President Lee Jae Myung ordered investigation into the matter, calling it "severe antisocial act"

Kim Chul-soo, president of the Korean National Red Cross, reportedly tendered his resignation following controversy over reports that he made racist remarks against foreign national ambassadors in 2023.

Kim told Red Cross officials that he will step down from the post, reported local media outlet News 1, citing the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee. He issued an apology to the state-affiliated organization's officials, saying his comments cannot be justified for any reason.

The news came after President Lee Jae Myung ordered the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the governing body of the Korean Red Cross, to investigate allegations that Kim had made offensive remarks about ambassadors from seven countries.

"Regarding the media report that the Red Cross chief made racist remarks about foreign ambassadors, including ones from Angola, India, Czech Republic and Sri Lanka, President Lee sternly reprimanded such actions, and ordered an immediate inspection of the Health Ministry," presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon told reporters.

Lee defined any discrimination and hatred based on nation, race, country, and region as a "severe antisocial act that threatens the national community," he added.

The comments in question are believed to have been made after an annual gathering that included the ambassadors and their wives at a Seoul hotel in November, 2023.

"You know what I felt at the gala? Only the non-significant foreign ambassadors were there ... Just the dark-skinned people were there,” Kim reportedly told his officials a few days after the event, according to an exclusive report by JTBC.

The recording of the comment was revealed by Rep. Park Ju-min of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea at the parliamentary committee, and reported by the local broadcaster on Thursday.

The recording showed that Kim then ordered his subordinates to make sure envoys from the US and European countries would come to next year's event, instead of the "people who are no help."