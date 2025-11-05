The Trump administration has announced new sanctions on North Korea, tightening pressure after US President Donald Trump’s trip to South Korea ended without the long-sought meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday announced sanctions on two North Korean financial institutions and eight individuals for helping the regime launder funds obtained through cybercrime and illicit overseas IT-worker schemes.

“North Korean state-sponsored hackers steal and launder money to fund the regime’s nuclear weapons program,” US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley said in a statement.

Hurley underscored that the "Treasury will continue to pursue the facilitators and enablers behind these schemes to cut off the DPRK’s illicit revenue streams," referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The measures include new designations against First Credit Bank, whose record was updated to highlight cryptocurrency transactions, and Ryujong Credit Bank, accused of moving funds between China and North Korea to conceal their origin.

North Korean individuals blacklisted include bankers Jang Kuk-chol and Ho Jong-son, who managed roughly $5.3 million in cryptocurrency connected to ransomware and DPRK IT-worker operations, as well as U Yong-su, president of the Korea Mangyongdae Computer Technology Company, for overseeing North Korean IT-worker teams based in China.

The Treasury Department also targeted Ho Yong-chol, Han Hong-gil, Jong Sung-hyok, Choe Chun-pom and Ri Jin-hyok, described as North Korean financial representatives operating in China and Russia, who handled multimillion-dollar transactions for banks already under US sanctions.

In a coordinated move, the US State Department said Monday that Washington will seek additional penalties in the coming days through the UN Security Council’s 1718 Sanctions Committee, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed State Department official.

The State Department said it would request sanctions on seven vessels accused of smuggling North Korean coal and iron ore to China — trade estimated to generate $200 million to $400 million annually for the regime.

The official notably disclosed that “These nominations are not just bureaucratic exercises. They’re about ensuring accountability for UN sanctions violations and stopping exports that directly fund North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs."

If the proposal is approved by the UN sanctions committee, the vessels could face asset freezes, port-entry bans and deregistration by their flag states. Approval is unlikely, however, as it requires consensus among the committee's 15 members, including veto-wielding permanent members Russia and China.

Washington’s latest move to impose sanctions on North Korea came after the long-anticipated Trump-Kim meeting failed to materialize.

Before his two-day trip to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit week, Trump repeatedly extended public overtures to Kim in hopes of reviving dialogue.

Hours before Trump arrived in South Korea on Oct. 29, North Korean state media announced that Pyongyang had test-fired sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters the previous day.

Despite the setback, Trump signaled he remained open to dialogue, telling reporters before departing South Korea on Oct. 30, “We’ll come back, and at some point in the not-too-distant future, we’ll meet with North Korea.”

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, however, assessed that Kim is likely considering dialogue with Washington “when the right conditions are met,” Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the main opposition People Power Party told reporters Tuesday after attending a closed-door briefing by the agency.

“Although the North Korea-US summit did not take place, various indications have confirmed that Pyongyang had been preparing for dialogue with the US behind the scenes,” Lee said, citing the NIS briefing.