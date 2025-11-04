Among this year's honorees are Chinese basketball player Yao Ming, Japanese rock legend Yoshiki and two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan

SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man was honored at the 2025 Asian Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, recognized for his role in pioneering the global music and entertainment industry, A20 Entertainment announced Tuesday. Lee founded A20 Entertainment after leaving SM Entertainment.

The Asian Hall of Fame is a US-based organization that honors Asian, Pacific Islander and Indigenous individuals and communities for their contributions to art, science, sports, public service and global impact. Established in 2004, it aims to uplift all communities and foster greater cross-cultural content, commerce and culture.

This year's event was held Saturday at The Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, where Lee, who now heads A20 Entertainment as key producer and visionary leader, appeared alongside producer Yoo Young-jin, Sunny of Girls' Generation and girl group A20 May.

Yi So-yeon, the first Korean astronaut who traveled to space aboard the Russian Soyuz TMA-12 mission to the International Space Station in April 2008, was also inducted. She was honored as a symbol of the courage and scientific achievements of Asian women.

Among other honorees at this year's Asian Hall of Fame were Chinese basketball player Yao Ming, Japanese rock legend Yoshiki and two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan.

CJ Group Vice Chair Miky Lee presented Lee as "the godfather of K-pop."

"K-pop is more than just music. It's a culture and a global community bound by shared passion. At its center is producer Lee Soo-man, whose vision has connected generations and cultures through the power of music," she said.

Calling it a "great honor" to stand among so many inspiring figures who have carried the Asian spirit onto the global stage, Lee described the event as "a celebration of what connects us: imagination, innovation and the courage to create beyond borders."

"I believe that creativity knows no bounds. It is a universal language that connects us all. Music has been my lifelong language, one that can move a heart, unite strangers and bridge cultures," Lee said as he accepted the honor.

Lee underscored that K-pop's rise and cultural impact reflect how a once-small idea has evolved into a global movement — one that has empowered Asian musicians to be heard internationally and introduced a distinctive musical style now recognized around the world.

"This honor reminds me that our work is not done. Beyond K-pop lies a new generation, Z-alpha, the creators and producers who will shape the culture of tomorrow. I hope Korea, and all of Asia, will become not only a land of artists but the homes of producers — places where the world gathers to learn, collaborate and grow together," Lee further said.

"Zalpha-pop" is a term coined by Lee to describe a new style of pop music aimed at Generation Z, born in the late 1990s to early 2000s, and Generation Alpha, born in the 2010s.

"Tonight, I accept this honor on behalf of every artist, producer and creator who believes that creativity can unite the world. Let's keep building that bridge together," Lee added.