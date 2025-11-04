The Hanwha Foundation of Culture will open a non-profit exhibition space, Space ZeroOne, in New York this week.

Located in Tribeca, one of the city’s most vibrant cultural districts, the venue aims to serve as a global platform and launchpad for emerging Korean artists, according to the foundation on Tuesday. It will also be the first exhibition space in New York directly run by a Korean business-run cultural foundation.

Opening on Friday, the inaugural exhibition, “Contours of Zero,” will showcase more than 20 works by eight rising Korean artists exploring the intersection of technology, materiality and cultural identity. Participating artists include Beak Jung-ki, Yoo Ji-young, and Kim Ji-hee, all alumni of Hanwha’s YoungMin Overseas Residency Program, alongside Park Jung-hae, Seo Jeen-ho, Song Min Jung, Oh Kai and Hong Khia. The exhibition runs until Dec. 20.

The exhibition draws inspiration from the name “ZeroOne," interpreting “Zero” not as absence, but as latent potential, and “One” as the realization of that potential. Through paintings, sculptures and installations, the artists reflect on diverse facets of Korean society and visualize the meeting point of technology and culture, the foundation explained in a press release.

On the mezzanine level, artist Hong Seung-hye will turn the space into a geometry-driven “Mezzanine Lounge,” an inhabitable artwork that explores the idea of “living in art.”

“Space ZeroOne will become a meaningful milestone that solidifies the foundation’s presence in New York’s contemporary art scene,” said Lee Sungsoo, chairman of the Hanwha Foundation of Culture. “The fusion of ‘Zero’ and ‘One’ symbolizes our wish for artists’ creative journeys to continue ‘forever’ and it reflects Space ZeroOne’s commitment to supporting them along the way.”