Moving from showcasing powerful vocals to demonstrating depth, Miyeon delves into theme of love in second EP

Miyeon of I-dle returned Monday with her second solo album, "MY, Lover," a new musical project that beautifully captures the many shades and emotions of love.

"It's been nearly three years since I last released an album in my name, so I had a lot on my mind, and I felt pressured to show a better version of myself. This time, I went for songs that feel genuine and perfectly suit the autumn season," the vocalist told reporters during a media showcase held at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

While Miyeon's first EP focused on expressing who she is as a person and artist, her second EP dives deeper into the theme of love from multiple perspectives. It traces an emotional journey through heartbreak, hangover, regret, reflection, healing and devotion, ending with a story of Miyeon's growth and how she has matured through those experiences.

"Since I wanted to express deeper emotions, I naturally found myself drawn to the theme of love," she said.

The singer shared that she took time to reflect on the many dimensions of love while working on the album.

"Love can be reflected in so many kinds of relationships, not just romantic and singer-fan relationships. I wanted the lyrics to feel universal, so that anyone listening could find something to relate to," she explained.

Leading the seven-track package is the main track "Say My Name," an emotional pop ballad that blends gentle piano melodies with a rhythmic beat. Centered around the line "You say my name," the song talks about the lingering echo of love that remains after parting ways.

The other tracks are "Reno (Feat. Colde)," "F.F.L.Y," "Space Invader," "You and No One Else," "Petal Shower" and "Show."

Asked about her bandmates' reaction to the album, Miyeon said they told her to do well, which she said was a great comfort.

Miyeon expressed hope that the album will be a stepping stone for her to become a better artist.

"As the main vocalist of the group, I am usually responsible for the chorus, where my voice needs to stand out and create intensity. But for my solo work, I wanted to show a different kind of vocal strength. One that is softer, more controlled and emotionally expressive," the singer said.

Moving from showcasing her powerful vocals to demonstrating depth, Miyeon said that her exploration of a wider range of musical styles would resonate well with listeners and that she would be recognized as a versatile artist.

"I just want to become a better musician so that I can bring out a better album next time," the singer added.