GS Caltex on Friday hosted its third Deep Transformation Day event at its Seoul headquarters under the theme “WoW — Way of Work — AI,” bringing together CEO Hur Sae-hong and employees to share achievements and experiences in digital innovation.

The annual event, organized to enhance industry competitiveness and drive sustainable growth, serves as a stage for GS Caltex employees to exchange insights on digital transformation. This year’s program featured around 20 exhibition booths showcasing innovative applications of digital and AI technologies across the company.

Hur emphasized that “the effective use of AI and data determines a company’s sustainable competitiveness.” GS Caltex added that it is reshaping its work processes to advance as an artificial intelligence-driven, intelligent organization.

At the production division’s booth, GS Caltex introduced several digital systems designed to enhance operational efficiency and facility stability. These included Asset Plus, an integrated facility management system; Operations Optimization Platform for process optimization; and LCEMS, an AI- and machine learning-based system for energy control and optimization.

From the public relations division, Studio Balral — an AI creative group formed by public relations employees — showcased its efforts to revamp and streamline communication. The team has built an integrated communications management system and, in collaboration with other departments, produced 20 AI-generated videos over the past six months.

Other business divisions presented various AI applications that improved work efficiency and customer experience. Highlights included a chatbot that handles repetitive internal inquiries, the Partner Plus app that supports operational efficiency for gas station partners and the Energy Plus app, which won six international design awards for its outstanding customer experience design.

The company also shared outcomes from its Digital Academy program, which cultivates in-house developers. Notably, one executive who completed AI training created and deployed his own AI agents to enhance work productivity, illustrating how digital learning is being applied directly to daily operations.

“AI is not just a technology, but a new colleague that transforms the way we think and work," Hur said. “By combining AI with our data and system foundations, we will evolve into an organization capable of faster and more sophisticated decision-making and more flexible and creative collaboration.”

He added, “At the center of every change is the people. Through AI, we will innovate our ‘Way of Working’ in a smarter yet more human way, and together, we will shape the future of GS Caltex.”