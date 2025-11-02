Hyundai Motor Group announced Sunday that it has partnered with the Singapore government to accelerate the electrification of public vehicle fleets, marking a key step toward advancing innovation in future mobility.

The auto giant signed a memorandum of understanding on innovative technology cooperation with Singapore’s Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), a research agency under the country's Ministry of Home Affairs, on Friday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Key attendees for the signing ceremony included Sung Kim, president of Hyundai Motor Company; Park Hyun-sung, CEO of Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore; Kim Il-bum, executive vice president of the Global Policy Office at Hyundai Motor Group; Chan Tsan, CEO of HTX; and Sim Ann, senior minister of state at Singapore’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor and HTX plan to carry out a technology demonstration project through 2028, aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of the Singapore government’s vehicle fleet — the first initiative of its kind. The project will primarily apply the carmaker’s multipurpose modular electrification platform, a standardized and flexible electric vehicle architecture that integrates key components into a scalable base adaptable for multiple vehicle types.

According to Hyundai, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs currently imports and modifies various vehicle models for specific purposes, resulting in fragmented car platforms and limited design flexibility. Drawing inspiration from Kia’s purpose-built vehicle, which is based on the multi-purpose modular platform, Hyundai plans to offer a solution to enhance the ministry’s integrated fleet management and multi-purpose mobility operations.

Hyundai Motor said the project is expected to align with Singapore’s EV transition policy and contribute to developing a sustainable transportation infrastructure.

Moving forward, Hyundai Motor will provide technical support for vehicle development and directly supply fleet vehicles in collaboration with the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore and HTX.

“By leveraging our advanced technologies and partnering with the Singapore government, Hyundai Motor Group has laid the groundwork for innovation in public-sector mobility,” stated Kim Il-bum. “We will continue to drive global innovation by pioneering next-generation technologies such as robotics and hydrogen.”

Since establishing HMGICS, the group’s smart factory testbed for advanced manufacturing platforms, in Singapore’s Jurong Innovation District in 2023, Hyundai Motor has forged partnerships with local universities, government research institutes and global partners to drive innovation in next-generation mobility.