Leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation posed for a group photo on Saturday after the summit’s second session, donning scarves inspired by the traditional Korean hanbok.

According to the presidential office, the scarves' design combines the traditional beauty of Korea with the geometric aesthetics of Hangeul, the Korean writing system.

The custom of wearing the host country's traditional attire during the APEC “family photo” dates back to the 1993 summit in Seattle, when then-US President Bill Clinton presented leather jackets to the attending leaders. The following year in Indonesia, the practice evolved into a tradition, as leaders appeared in the host nation’s traditional clothing for the official photo session.

Over time, the gesture has come to symbolize mutual respect for cultural diversity and the spirit of friendship and cooperation among APEC member economies. Leaders have since worn a variety of traditional garments, including Korea’s durumagi coat, Chile’s poncho and Vietnam’s ao dai.

However, the practice was suspended at the 2011 APEC summit in Hawaii following criticism that it had become overly ceremonial, and due to discomfort among some leaders over wearing unfamiliar traditional attire. Since then, the tradition has been scaled back. No traditional outfits were featured at the 2023 San Francisco summit, and participants wore only scarves during the 2024 meeting in Peru.

The Presidential Office said this year's photo followed the precedent set in Peru.

The group photo was taken after the second session of this year’s APEC summit, where leaders discussed key issues including artificial intelligence development and demographic shifts caused by declining birth rates.

President Lee Jae-myung also formally handed over the APEC chairmanship to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country will host the 2026 summit.