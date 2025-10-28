One of the most anticipated figures at the APEC CEO Summit is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is set to visit Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, this week, marking his first official trip to South Korea in 15 years.

His visit is already generating significant buzz in the tech and investment sectors, given his track record of market-moving remarks on artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and Nvidia's position as the world's most valuable public company with a market capitalization of $4.5 trillion.

Nvidia founder Huang is set to be a major draw at the APEC CEO Summit with his keynote speech Friday, the final day. The Taiwanese American entrepreneur, who launched the AI giant in 1993, will share the company's global innovation strategy and vision spanning AI, robotics, digital twins and autonomous driving, according to the company.

Following the session, he is slated to hold a separate press conference, with all eyes on Huang’s remarks, particularly regarding Nvidia’s ties with Korean memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as well as the company's broader investment strategy in Asia, and chip supply chain amid US-China tensions.

Besides official events, Huang may also meet Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, and other conglomerate leaders. Both chipmakers are key partners in Nvidia’s AI chip supply chain. Discussions are expected to center on further cooperation in high-bandwidth memory chips, a crucial component of Nvidia’s graphics processing units that power generative AI systems like ChatGPT.

Huang previously met Lee and Chey in August during a Korea-US business roundtable in Washington. Speculation is also circulating that he may tour Samsung and SK hynix's semiconductor facilities during this stay.

Observers will be closely watching the high-profile meetings for any signs that SK hynix and Samsung are moving closer to securing Nvidia’s supply deal for next-generation HBM4 chips. SK hynix, the dominant supplier of HBM chips to Nvidia, said in September that it has completed development of HBM4 and is ready for mass production.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics, looking to regain ground in the HBM sector, has also completed developing its HBM4 chips and is preparing for mass production.