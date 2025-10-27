Debuting at APEC summit in Gyeongju, Samsung’s tri-fold phone signals next chapter in foldable innovation

Samsung Electronics is poised to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in a bold push to reshape mobile design and reinforce its dominance in next-generation foldables. The device is slated for mass production, set to hit the shelves later this year, marking a major milestone in its foldable evolution, according to industry sources on Monday.

The tri-fold smartphone introduces an entirely new form factor, featuring a display that folds three times, surpassing the capabilities of Samsung's previous foldable devices. The phone’s 6.5-inch cover display offers a traditional smartphone experience, while opening it up reveals a 10-inch main display -- offering a tablet-sized screen that is notably larger than the 8-inch display found on the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold7.

Although specific details remain under wraps, industry rumors suggest Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will power the tri-fold phone. It is also expected to feature an advanced 200-megapixel primary camera with a 100x zoom capability, as well as software optimized for the unique three-screen design, including multiwindow functionality.

For Samsung, the launch of the tri-fold smartphone is more than just a new product -- it’s a bold step towards redefining the boundaries between smartphones, tablets and laptops. The company plans to integrate the device into its broader ecosystem, which includes the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds and Samsung Health, further strengthening its competitive position. This strategic move is part of Samsung’s broader plan to reshape the mobile tech market and challenge traditional smartphone designs.

Since the debut of its first foldable device in 2019, Samsung has consistently refined its foldable technology. However, the rise of competitors has started to impact Samsung's dominance in the foldable market.

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, Samsung's global market share for foldable phones fell to 9 percent in the second quarter of this year, while Huawei has surged ahead, capturing 45 percent of the market. Huawei's latest entry, the Mate XTs, follows the launch of the world’s first tri-fold phone, the Mate XT, which features a distinctive zig-zag fold -- a stark contrast to Samsung’s more conventional foldable designs.

Apple, Samsung's primary competitor, has also signaled its intention to enter the foldable phone space. Rumors suggest the upcoming iPhone 18 series will include a foldable model, raising the stakes in the rapidly evolving foldable market.

"Samsung’s tri-fold phone is a bold move to define the future of smartphones. If it successfully settles in the market, it could substantially enhance Samsung’s position in the global mobile tech sector," said an industry source who requested anonymity.

In July, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 set records, with over 1.04 million units pre-ordered in Korea alone. However, the immediate financial impact of the tri-fold phone is expected to be modest, with initial production likely limited to between 50,000 and 200,000 units, available in select markets only.

"Similar to the Galaxy Ring, Samsung’s tri-fold phone appears to be focused more on reinforcing its technological leadership and shaping consumer perceptions, rather than driving immediate sales," the anonymous source said.

Despite the limited initial release, the tri-fold phone is expected to generate considerable buzz and attract premium demand, mirroring the success Samsung saw with the original Galaxy Fold. Pricing remains a key point of speculation, with industry watchers estimating the device could be priced around 4 million won ($2,800).

However, Samsung has not yet confirmed the exact price. "We are still evaluating options internally," a Samsung Electronics official said.