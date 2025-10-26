Sixteen anti-China, anti-Trump protests registered with authorities as of Sunday

South Korean authorities are ramping up security in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, to the highest level as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit nears, with large-scale anti-China and anti-Trump protests scheduled during the event.

According to police officials, a total of 16 protest notifications have been filed by 13 organizations in Gyeongju for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, which runs from Monday to Saturday.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to fly to Gyeongju later this week — marking the first time that the leaders of both countries will visit South Korea to attend the same international event since 2012.

The Organizing Committee for the International People’s Response Against APEC 2025, which consists of 35 left-leaning political parties and civic groups, plans to hold mass rallies and press conferences in both Seoul and Gyeongju on Wednesday and Friday, voicing opposition to Trump and tariff threats posed by the US.

“The whole world is unable to respond to Trump’s ruthless tariff war and is being defeated one by one,” said the committee in a joint statement during its launching ceremony in September.

“We will march in an international solidarity demonstration, chanting slogans such as 'Anti-Trump' and 'Economy for all humanity' against the meaningless performance of APEC leaders who put on pro-Trump shows solely for the interest of superpowers and big corporations.”

Right-leaning groups, led by conservative group Freedom University, are organizing gatherings near Gyeongju’s Hwangridan-gil. There, crowds of up to 2,000 are expected to stage anti-China and pro-Trump protests from Monday to Thursday. On Wednesday, the group also plans to hold a mass march near the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok.

Freedom University, which previously held rallies in support of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has also held protests expressing anti-China sentiment around Seoul. On Saturday, the right-wing group held an anti-China rally attended by approximately 2,000 protesters near Heunginjimun Park in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac stated that these protests have been a “point of concern” for the government.

“President Xi Jinping is visiting Korea for the first time in 11 years, and it is an official state visit, in which he should be welcomed and properly hosted. The presence of anti-China protests does not align with the purpose of a state visit and is unreasonable from the perspective of hosting a guest,” said Wi during an interview with KBS aired on Sunday. “We are asking for such actions to be restrained.”

With protests reflecting both anti-China and anti-Trump sentiment reported to authorities, concerns have been raised over potential clashes between opposing demonstrators, which could pose a threat to public safety.

To prevent events from escalating violently, the Korean National Police Agency will enforce the highest emergency level in North Gyeongsang Province and Busan from Monday, allowing the mobilization of up to 100 percent of all available police personnel. According to the KNPA, all of Korea’s 87 mobile police units will be stationed at Gyeongju.

Starting Monday, police plan to deploy up to 18,500 personnel at the Bomun Tourist Complex in Gyeongju. Anti-drone systems, armored vehicles and helicopters will also be mobilized to establish a security “vacuum zone” in the area surrounding the main APEC summit venue and nearby hotels.

A three-tier security system will also be provided for key figures, deploying personnel and equipment in close, middle and outer perimeters.

Military authorities also plan to dispatch 1,800 troops to support security operations during the summit, while firefighting agencies plan to operate a situation room and deploy 1,352 personnel and 203 pieces of safety equipment in the city.