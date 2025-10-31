President Lee Jae Myung hosted a dinner on Friday evening in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, welcoming guests to the Lahan Select Gyeongju Hotel’s grand ballroom.

The event brought together representatives from all APEC member economies, including the leaders of Vietnam, the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Russia, the Philippines, Peru, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Mexico, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Chile, Canada, Brunei and Australia. Invited guests also included the managing director of the International Monetary Fund and a delegation from the United Arab Emirates.

The multicourse dinner, curated by Korean American celebrity chef Edward Lee, was designed to highlight the richness and diversity of Korean ingredients and culinary traditions.

Lee, one of the most sought-after figures in Korea’s food and beverage scene in recent years, rose to prominence after finishing as runner-up on Netflix’s hit cooking competition “Culinary Class Wars.”

According to the presidential office, Lee curated and oversaw the entire menu and worked closely with chefs from Lotte Hotel. He personally developed the appetizers and desserts, incorporating ingredients sourced from the Gyeongju region.

The meal began with appetizer in two parts. First, assortment of vegetable wraps: wheat wraps made with gardenia and cactus, layered with zucchini, carrot and oak mushrooms; cucumber bites filled with finely sliced egg garnish and oak mushrooms; and white yam and asparagus wrapped in thinly sliced radish.

One of Lee’s original creations, a crab salad with cured persimmon and pine nut sauce, featured three infused oils — gim (dried seaweed), red chili powder and perilla leaf — to convey the essence of Korean flavor. The salad was topped with a touch of gamtae, a type of delicate seaweed. This highlighted the persimmon, which Lee described as “one of the most Korean of fruits.”

Lee said the course reflected his wish to challenge stereotypes of Korean food as spicy and pungent, instead emphasizing its soft and refined qualities. By pairing ingredients from the land and sea, he sought to symbolize harmony among the Pacific economies.

The main course featured galbijjim, or braised short ribs, made with Cheonnyeon (Millennium) Hanwoo, Gyeongju’s premium beef brand, accompanied by abalone from the Wando region and joraengyi-tteok, gourd-shaped rice cake dumplings. The soy-based seasoning highlighted one of Korea's many jang, sauces made using traditional Korean fermentation techniques. UNESCO recognized jang making last year as part of Korea’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The meal continued with gondalbi (narrow-head ragwort greens) bibimbap and sundubu, or soft tofu soup made with local Gyeongju soybeans, served with three side dishes: mild baek kimchi (white kimchi made without chili powder), marinated perilla leaves and stir-fried lotus root with perilla seeds. The bibimbap, seasoned simply with soy sauce and sesame oil, introduced guests to Korean cuisine as a healthy, well-balanced fare accessible to all palates.

For dessert, Lee presented another original creation: a roasted pine nut pie with doenjang-caramelized injeolmi, a chewy rice cake. The bite-sized fusion dish was meant to embody harmony among diverse cultures. The dessert was served in a jewelry box decorated with najeon chilgi, a traditional Korean handicraft involving lacquering wood with mother-of-pearl, which guests could take home as a keepsake. The meal concluded with chrysanthemum tea made from flowers grown on Jirisan.

The evening’s toast featured Horangi Yuja Saeng Makgeolli, a real squeezed citron rice wine that won first place in the makgeolli category at the APEC Toast Contest hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture in September.