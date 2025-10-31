Special cultural performance weaves narrative on building sustainable future together amid growing global uncertainty

Against the majestic surroundings and nocturnal splendors of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, K-pop superstar G-Dragon, along with other cultural figures, graced the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting Gala Dinner on Friday night with a special showcase of Korea's culture.

Following the dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung at the Lahan Select Hotel in Sinpyeong-dong, a gala show titled "Journey of Butterfly: Together, We Fly" took the baton.

The show was divided into three acts representing the past, present and future, respectively named "The First Flutter," "Beyond the Wind" and "Tiny Wings, Big Change."

The respective acts highlighted the rich history of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935), contemporary Korean culture and a future vision shaped by artificial intelligence and robotics, weaving a narrative of building a sustainable future together amid growing global uncertainty, according to the presidential office.

The night opened with the sounds of the "manpasikjeok," a flute from the ancient Silla Kingdom representing unity and peace.

Kim Ki-yeop, who plays a large bamboo flute called the "daegeum," used in traditional Korean music, delivered a performance that brought the harmonious spirit of Silla to life. The night continued with a performance by the National Dance Company of Korea, presenting a contemporary interpretation of Korean art bridging the past and present.

With much anticipation, G-Dragon, honorary ambassador for APEC 2025, dazzled on the second stage themed under Korea's journey toward growth and resilience. His agency, Galaxy Corp., declined to provide information on the set list, citing confidentiality.

Honey J, leader of HolyBang, who won the first season of Mnet dance competition "Street Woman Fighter," and Lee Jung, renowned for her role in choreographing Netflix global hit "KPop Demon Hunters," were also part of the lineup.

The last act blended robotics, music and symbolism to convey hope, unity and progress.

Spot, a four-legged robot, joined 11-year-old violin prodigy Kim Yeon-ah in a performance symbolizing hope for the future, while the APEC Project Choir, comprising 24 children from around the world, sang "Fly as One" to convey a message of peace.