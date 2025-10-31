Samsung SDI said Friday it has signed a trilateral agreement with Germany’s BMW and US-based battery materials company Solid Power to conduct a validation project for all-solid-state batteries in automobiles.

Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will supply all-solid-state battery cells using Solid Power’s solid electrolyte, which offers improved energy density and enhanced safety. Based on these cells, BMW will develop battery modules and packs and carry out demonstration testing.

According to Samsung SDI, the ultimate goal of the collaboration is to equip BMW’s next-generation test vehicles with the batteries to verify their real-world performance.

All-solid-state batteries use solid electrolytes instead of liquid ones found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. This allows for greater safety and higher energy density, which reduces an electric vehicle's weight and powers longer driving ranges compared to current lithium-ion batteries.

"Technological competitiveness in batteries would ultimately lead to innovation in electric vehicles. Samsung SDI will work closely with great global partners like BMW and Solid Power to take the lead in commercializing all-solid-state batteries." Samsung SDI Executive Vice President Go Joo-young noted.

"With Samsung SDI joining our partnership with Solid Power, BMW gains significant momentum on our path to advancing the development of new battery cell technologies," BMW Group Vice President Martin Schuster stated.

"Our solid electrolyte technology is designed for stability and conductivity, and we strive to bring all-solid-state battery technology closer to widespread adoption," added Solid Power CEO John van Scoter.