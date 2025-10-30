Bibimbap, kimchi, K-desserts delight global press in Gyeongju

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit draws global attention to Gyeongju, the city’s International Media Center has become a hive of activity, filled with the clatter of keyboards and the hum of live broadcasts in dozens of languages.

Located inside the Hwabaek International Convention Center, the two-story, 6,000-square-meter facility serves as the main reporting hub for more than 3,000 journalists from local and international outlets. Built for 13.8 billion won ($10 million), it offers workrooms, interview booths, a cafeteria, prayer rooms and lounges to support around-the-clock coverage of high-stakes APEC events — from leaders’ meetings to key trade negotiations among Korea, the US and China.

One of the most popular spots inside the media center is the snack booth area, where both major Korean food brands and local bakeries offer treats to weary reporters. SPC Group, operator of the Paris Baguette franchise, drew guests seeking its pastries and “KPop Demon Hunters” bread and ice cream, which have become favorites among the international press.

On Thursday, the cafeteria on the second floor served a buffet of Korean dishes, including tteokbokki and kimchi, drawing a steady crowd of journalists between coverage sessions.

“The coffee is perfect and the environment well supports our work,” said Rouven Schroeder from Germany’s ARD TV. “We have a vegetarian colleague, and it was a bit hard for her to find food. But I had bibimbap and kimchi yesterday, and it was good.”

Australian correspondents covering their prime minister’s itinerary also praised the site’s accessibility and smooth operation. “Security is simple, the location is beautiful, the food is high quality, and people are friendly,” said Ian Cutmore of ABC TV.

Channel 7’s Peter Wilkinson added, “This is one of the smoothest media operations I have seen in 20 years of coverage.”

For those seeking a brief escape from the newsroom, the Korea Tourism Organization and local governments are offering free shuttle tours to nearby landmarks in Gyeongju and North Gyeongsang Province, as well as excursions to Seoul and Busan. “Groups of four or five journalists have come to book a program to explore major cultural sites between sessions,” said an official at one of the booths.

Foreign journalists have also shown interest in the welcome kits prepared for them, which include branded gifts such as a Naver desk clock, a Matin Kim tote bag and a laptop pouch.

English-language newspapers published by The Korea Herald, The Korea Times and The Korea JoongAng Daily are displayed throughout the center, providing visitors with local perspectives on Korea’s major political and business stories during the APEC week.