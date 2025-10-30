GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — President Lee Jae Myung and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed their road map to deepen cooperation amid calls for stronger bilateral defense industry partnership.

Notably, Lee and Carney finalized negotiations on the "Agreement on the Protection of Military and Defense Classified Information," aimed at providing a framework for the exchange and protection of classified information related to the military and defense, during a summit and lunch meeting held Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conferences.

The agreement will provide "the legal foundation for enhanced collaboration in defence procurement, defence industrial security, research, and operational coordination," read the joint statement, released after Lee received Carney in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in their first meeting in four months since the Group of Seven Summit in Canada in June.

"We recognize that threats to our security and prosperity are more interconnected than ever before and reaffirm our resolve to deepen cooperation as strategic partners in defense and security," the statement also read.

The joint statement during Carney's official visit to South Korea for the APEC summit comes as the Canadian government in August shortlisted the potential bidders for its project to procure up to 12 diesel-electric powered submarines to a South Korean group led by Hanwha Ocean and Germany-based TKMS, formerly known as Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Later on Thursday, Carney and Prime Minister Kim Min-seok visited a Hanwha Ocean shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, which is about 120 kilometers south of Gyeongju.

During the closed-door session of the summit, Lee expressed South Korea's willingness to contribute to enhancing Canada's defense capability in a swift manner, presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said during a briefing Thursday.

Kim also said the two verbally agreed to set up a consultation body to deepen defense industry cooperation, without further elaborating on the timeframe. Kim, however, declined to comment on how their agreement on military information exchange could facilitate South Korea's bid for Canadian submarine procurement.

During the meeting, both Lee and Carney highlighted the need to further nurture their defense cooperation and cultural ties.

Their meeting was accompanied by an official lunch, which featured a non-alcoholic beverage with Canadian maple syrup and Korean ginger syrup, Canadian lobster paired with tenderloin steak made of Korean beef, a mousse cake and a roasted grain beverage, according to the presidential office.

Carney, who arrived in South Korea Wednesday, was accompanied by his wife, Diana Fox Carney, Minister of National Defense David McGuinty, and Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu.

Lee was also scheduled to hold bilateral talks Thursday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on the sidelines of the APEC meetings, but their details were not available as of press time.