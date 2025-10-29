BTS leader becomes the first K-pop artist to address world leaders at the APEC CEO summit

RM of BTS highlighted the importance of diversity as a driving force behind K-pop’s global success and called on world leaders to provide greater financial support for the cultural sector during his keynote speech at the 2025 APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday.

"K-pop is not just a genre of music. It is a 360-degree, total package of music, dance, performance, visual style, storytelling, music video and even social media," he said at the Gyeongju Arts Center, speaking in English.

"K pop’s success came from respecting diversity and embracing world cultures but still holding onto Korea's unique identity."

The 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, compared K-pop to bibimbap, a traditional Korean dish made by mixing rice with a variety of vegetables, meat and seasonings.

“We take Korea’s unique aesthetics, notions and production system, but we don’t turn away elements of Western music like hip-hop, R&B or EDM. Just like bibimbap, these parts all keep their unique identities but mix together to make something new and fresh and delightful,” he said.

Emphasizing culture’s role in bridging people and societies, the BTS leader urged leaders from both the political and business spheres to provide greater financial assistance to artists.

"Culture is like a river. It flows freely, different strains sometimes coming together in harmony just like K-pop," he said.

"When you think about investing in tomorrow's generations, think about culture as well as economics. Culture and art are a powerful force that moves hearts. They are the fastest messengers that carry diversity and resonance. As the leaders of APEC, your policies and support will be the canvas and playground for all creators."

Titled “Cultural and Creative Industries in the APEC Region and the Soft Power of K-culture,” his presentation was held on the second day of the summit as part of its cultural session.

RM is the first K-pop artist to speak at the APEC CEO Summit, marking a historic moment that showcases K-pop’s global influence and the growing recognition of Korean culture around the world.

The APEC CEO Summit is a business forum running parallel to the annual APEC forum's leaders summit. There, leaders of the 21 member economies and top industry figures gather to discuss innovative industries and emerging trends shaping the global economic landscape.

This year’s three-day summit in Gyeongju, hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, runs through Friday under the official theme "Bridge, Business, Beyond.” Leaders from 16 of the 21 APEC member economies and about 1,700 global CEOs are expected to attend.

Hybe, the parent company of BTS’ agency BigHit Music, is the only entertainment company among the official sponsors of the APEC Summit and is participating as a “diamond sponsor,” the summit’s highest sponsorship tier.

The entertainment giant has launched a promotional booth at the Gyeongju Arts Center, where the CEO Summit is being held, to showcase its global business network spanning the US, Japan, China, Latin America and India, along with the achievements of artists under its multi-label system.