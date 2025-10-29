US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he may soon meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to Reuters, signaling a possible resumption of stalled diplomacy with Pyongyang.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Tokyo to Busan, Trump said his immediate diplomatic priority remains trade negotiations with China but hinted that he could “return to the region soon” to meet Kim.

Trump’s two-day visit to South Korea coincides with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, where he is scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet Thursday to discuss key trade issues, including China’s export controls on rare earth elements, Beijing’s imports of US soybeans, and US tariffs on Chinese goods. Diplomatic sources said both sides have tentatively agreed to delay China’s planned export restrictions and Washington’s proposed 100 percent tariffs on Chinese imports in an effort to ease global trade tensions.

Hours before Trump’s arrival, North Korea announced it had test-fired sea-to-surface strategic cruise missiles in the West Sea, marking its first such launch in five months.

According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, the missiles — reportedly improved variants of the Hwasal series — were fired vertically from a warship and flew for about 7,800 seconds along a preset route before striking their target. The agency did not specify the range or other details of the test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the launch, which was overseen by Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party. Pak claimed the test was part of efforts to place the country’s nuclear forces “on a practical basis” and strengthen its “nuclear combat posture.”

“It is an extension of exercising the war deterrent and an act of exercising it in a more responsible manner,” Pak was quoted as saying. “We must ceaselessly toughen the nuclear combat posture.”

The KCNA added that Pak reviewed the training of sailors aboard the North’s new 5,000-ton destroyers Choe Hyon and Kang Kon, which are equipped with vertical launch systems.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed Wednesday that the launch occurred around 3 p.m. the previous day and said it is analyzing flight data in cooperation with US intelligence authorities.

“Our military maintains full readiness to respond overwhelmingly to any North Korean provocation, while closely monitoring related movements under the firm combined defense posture with the United States,” the JCS said in a statement.

North Korea’s latest cruise missile launch was intended to assert its presence during the APEC summit while sending a calibrated warning to Washington, according to Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

Yang said Pyongyang’s timing highlights its emphasis on “nuclear deterrence,” signaling no intention of returning to denuclearization talks and calling for recognition as a nuclear-armed state. “The North is urging an end to South Korea-US military drills and pushing the US to accept its nuclear status,” he said.

He noted that North Korea recently tested missiles capable of reaching Gyeongju, including a hypersonic missile earlier this month.

“While the launch shows readiness and presence, the absence of Kim Jong-un and the use of cruise, not ballistic, missiles indicate restraint,” Yang said, adding that Pyongyang has effectively placed the next move in Washington’s hands.

“Depending on the US response, Kim may decide whether to hold another summit with Trump,” he added. “But given Trump’s strong will to sustain dialogue, Washington is unlikely to read too much into this test.”

Analysts believe the tested missiles were likely the Hwasal-1 or Hwasal-2 cruise missiles first unveiled in 2021 and 2022 with estimated ranges of 1,500 to 2,000 kilometers. These systems are thought to be capable of carrying nuclear warheads and could target parts of Japan or China if fired from the West Sea, according to Hong Min, senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

As Trump meets regional leaders in Gyeongju this week, his remarks about a potential reunion with Kim have reignited questions about the future of US-North Korea diplomacy — and whether another high-stakes summit could materialize amid renewed military provocations and deepening global tensions.