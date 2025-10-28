South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Tuesday said Pyongyang is likely to express its stance on a possible summit with the US through Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, by Wednesday.

Chung, however, cautioned that nothing is certain yet, amid mounting speculation that Kim and US President Donald Trump could meet, with the latter set to visit South Korea on Wednesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Chung made the comments during the National Assembly’s audit session of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee in Seoul on Tuesday, which involved officials from both the Unification and Foreign Ministries.

Speculation over a possible Kim-Trump summit has been mounting, as the US president has repeatedly expressed his willingness to meet Kim, saying he would “love to meet with him (Kim) if he’d like to meet.” On Monday, while traveling from Malaysia to Japan as part of his Asia tour, Trump also said that he would be willing to extend his stay in South Korea to meet Kim.

Chung said Trump has done almost everything he can, and that the decision now lies with Kim, adding that Kim may be considering several strategic factors.

“This could be now or later, Panmunjom or Pyongyang — whether he can overcome the trauma of his previous meeting with Trump in Hanoi in 2019 and decide to proceed this time," Chung said. "In any case, if a Panmunjom meeting is to take place, the North must express its position by today or tomorrow."

Chung underscored the importance of creating a turning point in inter-Korean relations through the possible meeting, saying, “The need outweighs the possibility.”

“We must move beyond the six years of hostility, confrontation and disconnection, and shift toward a new phase of dialogue and negotiation between North Korea and the US, and reconciliation and cooperation between the two Koreas — opening an era of peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Chung went on to say that if Kim meets Trump, Pyongyang’s priorities would be recognition as a nuclear state by the US, stabilization of US-North Korea relations, and the lifting of sanctions.

He also stressed that the nuclear issue should be viewed as one between Washington and Pyongyang, adding that there have been no discussions between Seoul and Washington about a potential Trump-Kim meeting.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun offered a similar view on the possible Kim-Trump meeting, saying that while he could not give a specific probability, “the door remains open.”

Asked whether Trump’s willingness to meet Kim despite Kim’s remarks that any meeting should be held “without preconditions” — widely seen as implying that the North will not abandon its nuclear ambitions — signified US recognition of North Korea as a nuclear power, Cho said that would be an overinterpretation.

“That’s not the case. It should only be understood as acknowledging that North Korea possesses nuclear weapons,” he said. “While some of Trump’s remarks could be read that way, they should not be taken as formal recognition of the North as a nuclear-weapon state under the NPT framework,” he added, referring to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Cho added that Washington is unlikely to recognize Pyongyang as a nuclear state even if a meeting takes place, noting that the US has long upheld and maintained the global nonproliferation regime.

Trump’s upcoming visit will mark his first trip to South Korea since 2019, when he met then-President Moon Jae-in and held a surprise meeting with Kim Jong-un at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.