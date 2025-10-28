GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- Artificial intelligence, data-driven personalization and sustainability will define the next era of global retail, industry leaders said Tuesday at the APEC Retail Future-Tech Forum in Gyeongju.

Speakers from Amazon, JD.com, Lotte Shopping, Coupang and other major players said the rapid convergence of technology and consumer insight is reshaping every layer of the retail experience -- from supply chains and product design to last-mile delivery and in-store engagement.

Delivering the keynote speech, David Bell, former Wharton School professor and co-founder of Idea Farm Ventures, said the winners of the AI era will be companies that “turn data into empathy and personalization into experience.”

“Tomorrow’s stores will evolve into intelligent spaces that analyze customer data to deliver tailored services,” Bell said. “Technology alone doesn’t win, understanding consumers through data does.”

Bell urged firms to merge physical and digital touchpoints into a seamless journey, calling the modern store “a personalized platform powered by real-time data -- not just a place to sell things.”

The forum, hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry as an official side event of the APEC CEO Summit, culminated in the Gyeongju Declaration -- a joint pledge to accelerate AI transformation, green transition and cooperation on global standards.

In a symbolic gesture of unity, 15 speakers and industry leaders took to the stage for a digital signing ceremony, indicating their collective commitment to steer the region’s retail sector toward innovation and sustainability.

The declaration states that retail innovation “not only enhances citizens’ quality of life but also contributes significantly to economic growth” and commits members to build a sustainable, circular economy while developing international trade standards to create a “win-win retail ecosystem.”

KCCI Vice Chairman Park Il-jun said the declaration embodies APEC’s vision of “Business, Bridge, Beyond.” “It will serve as a roadmap for inclusive and sustainable growth across the region,” he said.

Industry Ministry official Oh Seung-cheol called the gathering “a timely platform to define innovation and cooperation at a moment when AI determines competitiveness.”

In the Global Innovation Dialogue program, Amazon presented AI tools aimed at redefining the shopping experience. JD.com highlighted its logistics network of 1,600 warehouses, Korea’s Lotte and Coupang showcased AI-driven logistics systems and carbon-reduction strategies.

GS1 Global CEO Renaud de Barbouin said standardization will underpin this transformation. “Global innovation accelerates only when industries speak the same digital language.”