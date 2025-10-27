K-pop legend to tour five cities starting December as his popularity spikes following TV special

Legendary singer Cho Yong-pil will embark on a nationwide concert tour starting in December, his agency YPC announced Monday.

"2025-26 Cho Yong-pil & The Great Birth Concert" will kick off in Busan on Dec. 13-14, followed by shows in Daegu on Dec. 20-21, Incheon on Dec. 27-28 and Gwangju on Jan. 3. The final performances will take place in Seoul at KSPO Dome from Jan. 9-11, marking the tour's grand finale.

According to YPC, the upcoming concerts will feature performances by the singer’s band, “The Great Birth,” which has worked with him for over 30 years.

“Fans can look forward to a lineup of Cho’s timeless hits, as well as the depth, artistry and stage production he has built over his 57-year career,” the agency said in a statement.

The tour follows a resurgence of nationwide attention on Cho after his Chuseok holiday special concert, “Cho Yong-pil: Eternal Moment,” aired on KBS earlier this month to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation. The show, recorded at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, topped the Chuseok TV lineup with a nationwide viewership rating of 15.7 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

In response to overwhelming public demand following the broadcast, Cho has added one extra show each in Busan, Daegu and Incheon.