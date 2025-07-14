Special event to air on KBS2 over Chuseok holiday

Cho Yong-pil, a living legend of the Korean music industry, is set to return to the solo stage with a free concert slated for Sept. 6 at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.

Presented by national broadcaster KBS, the special event will air on KBS2 during the Chuseok holiday.

This marks Cho’s first solo concert broadcast on public television in 17 years.

The singer holds the distinction of being the first Korean artist to sell over 1 million copies of a single album, as well as being the first to surpass 10 million in total album sales.

KBS described the free solo concert as the culmination of a yearlong effort under its annual Chuseok special concert series, which spotlights iconic artists.

Past performers have included Na Hoon-a, Sim Soo-bong, Lim Young-woong and Park Jin-young. Tickets for previous such concerts have been distributed though contests and lotteries, with limited first-come, first-served offerings.

Details regarding ticketing for Cho’s concert are still under wraps, according to KBS.

“We are delighted to present Cho Yong-pil’s special performance to the public and consider it a great honor as a public broadcaster,” KBS said in a statement.

Cho made his musical debut in 1968 with the rock band Atkins. He rose to stardom in 1976 with the breakout hit “Come Back to Busan,” and solidified his place in Korean music history with his 1980 solo debut album, which included chart-toppers like “Woman Outside the Window” and “Short Hair.”