Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin will participate in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, where he will engage with world leaders and global business executives to discuss economic cooperation and sustainable development, the group said Sunday.

His visit aligns with Lotte’s group-wide mobilization to support the successful execution of the high-profile summit, which will be held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, from Oct. 28 to 31.

Joining Shin at the summit will be several senior executives, including Kim Sang-hyun, head of the group’s retail division, Lee Young-jun, head of Lotte Chemical, and Chung Joon-ho, head of Lotte’s department store business.

Kim is scheduled to speak in the “Digital Transformation & Retail Efficiency” session, offering insights on digital transformation in retail, alongside Rob Porter, chief global affairs officer at Coupang, and Renaud de Barbuat Duplessis, president and CEO of GS1 AISBL.

Lotte will also be involved in hospitality and food services throughout the summit. Lotte Hotel will provide catering for multiple official APEC events, while Lotte Wellfood and Lotte Chilsung Beverage will host booths promoting a range of Korean culinary offerings.

“As a leading force in Korea’s retail, food and tourism industries, Lotte Group will contribute to the success of this global forum by leveraging its operational strengths,” a company official said.