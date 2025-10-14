As South Korea readies itself for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit later this month in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, a rich lineup of Korean food companies looks to showcase the edible side of Korean culture.

In the lead-up to APEC Summit Week from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, the Korean government held three rounds of sponsor recruitment in August, with official sponsors granted use of the APEC emblem as well as their own promotional booths.

The summit presents a prime opportunity for big names in Korea's food industry. South Korean giant CJ CheilJedang is set to offer Bibigo-branded products, such as rice cups and seaweed snacks, at key event zones.

Nongshim, whose flagship Shin Ramyun has partnered with Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters,” is sponsoring 10,000 cups of noodles as part of a promotional bid. Kyochon F&B, one of the country's leading fried chicken chains, will present its signature fried chicken at on-site tasting booths.

Government support is also in evidence, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs operating food trucks and booths serving traditional street snacks such as hotteok and yakgwa.

“It’s only natural for K-food’s leading brands to take part in a high-profile event like the APEC summit,” one industry insider noted. “Sponsoring international events holds greater value in raising brand recognition and expanding overseas networks.”

Smaller food firms are similarly set to make their mark with regional specialties.

As official summit snack providers, Buchang Bakery will bring its traditional walnut cookies to the table, while Hwangnam Bakery will provide the host city’s famed red bean-filled pastry.

Modern-traditional fusion brands will take part. Okdongsik will serve gomtang, a long-simmered beef soup, while food trucks from vendors like Cheongnyeon Dabang and Mijungdang will offer tteokbokki and rice noodle cups with a contemporary twist.

Complementing the food options are featured beverages such as Jeju Samdasoo by Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Co. and The Masinda, a premium canned water brand from Dong-A Otsuka.

The APEC 2025 Preparatory Office said it aims to enhance the visibility of sponsored products. "We plan to highlight sponsored items with banners at each venue,” an official from the office said.