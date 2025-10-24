The three-day Kintex event to unite anime, gaming and webtoon fans for exhibitions, live stages

One of Korea’s largest subculture events, the Anime x Game Festival 2025, is set to return for its sixth edition, running from Dec. 5 to 7 at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.

Launched in 2018, AGF Korea has grown into a destination for anime and gaming fans, bringing together a spectrum of pop culture spanning animation, video games, comics, webtoons, light novels and virtual YouTubers. This year’s edition is jointly organized by leading industry companies, including Aniplus, Daewon Media, Sony Music Entertainment Japan and D&C Media.

The 2025 festival will offer a packed lineup of activities and immersive experiences including themed exhibitions, merchandise pop-ups, interactive zones and collaboration cafes inspired by hit subculture franchises. Stages will host live talk sessions, cosplay showcases and special appearances by popular voice actors.

The headliners for this year's stage events include Maaya Uchida, known for voicing the lead in popular anime “Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions,” who will unveil her latest animation project, as well as Yusuke Kobayashi, the voice behind Subaru Natsuki in the hit animation “Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World.”

Cosplay enthusiasts are welcome to participate, and no prior registration is required.

To streamline entry, the organizers said they are introducing a Fast Ticket system this year, granting early access thirty minutes before general admission. Only 1,000 Fast Tickets will be available per day.

Advance tickets, priced at 24,000 won for a single day and 55,000 won for a three-day pass, are currently on sale via the official website of Melon Ticket. The festival will run daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.