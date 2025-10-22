Legendary rock band’s project celebrates both its legacy and the roots of Korea’s indie scene

Korean rock band Crying Nut, often hailed as a pioneer of the country’s indie music movement, is celebrating its 30th debut anniversary with a large-scale exhibition and concert series at KT&G Sangsangmadang in Hongdae, Seoul.

The special project, titled “Speed Up Losers,” runs from Oct. 25 to Jan. 31, 2026, blending visual art, music and live performance in a multi-sensory retrospective of the band’s three-decade journey.

The anniversary carries layered significance — marking not only Crying Nut’s 30 years together, but also the 30th anniversary of Korea’s indie scene itself. The project revisits the band’s artistic roots while tracing the evolution of the country’s underground music culture.

Reflecting on the early days of Hongdae’s scene, the members recalled an era that was raw but liberating.

“Back then, the police came almost every week because clubs weren’t legally recognized,” vocalist Park Yoon-sik said during a press meeting in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday.

“It was chaotic and unregulated, but it was also a space of freedom. That chaos made our music possible.”

The exhibition will showcase unreleased memorabilia, archival footage, newly commissioned artworks and interactive installations that immerse visitors in Crying Nut’s world. The band said it sought to recreate the atmosphere of Drug, the now-defunct Hongdae club where their journey began in 1995.

“It was dark, damp and dirty, but that was its charm,” guitarist Lee Sang-myun said. “We wanted to bring that raw feeling back because that’s where everything started for us.”

Over three decades, Crying Nut’s music, including their anthemic hit “Speed Up Losers,” has remained a rallying cry for rebellion and release. The title track of their debut studio album, released in 1998, sold over 100,000 copies despite being produced by an indie label. The record introduced punk rock to mainstream Korean audiences and cemented the band’s place in local music history.

“The lyrics still reflect the frustrations people feel today,” Lee said. “That’s why the song still resonates. Its message hasn’t aged.”

Bassist Han Kyung-rock explained that the exhibition title “Speed Up Losers” was chosen to represent both the band’s identity and their message to younger musicians.

“We started as indie musicians, and we’re not saying we’re legends yet,” Han said. “It means we’re still running toward that goal. We’ve lived as indie musicians for 30 years without a single member change, and we want to give hope to those dreaming of doing the same.”

The members also reflected on how today’s Korean indie music has found global audiences through online platforms and overseas festivals.

“When we started, no one imagined Korean indie music would be heard abroad,” Park said. “Now, young bands are performing in Europe and Asia with fans who know their lyrics. It’s exciting to see how the spirit of independence we shared is being carried on in new ways.”

Following the exhibition’s opening, Sangsangmadang’s Live Hall will host a lineup of special concerts featuring Kim Chang-wan Band, Jannabi, Chang Kiha and Kim Soo-chul — artists who share deep ties with Crying Nut through Hongdae’s indie community. Additional performances by Jung Woo, Far East Asian Tigers and Melomance’s Jeong Dong-hwan will be announced during the exhibition period.

For the members, the 30th anniversary marks not an endpoint but a new beginning.

“Before being the best band, we just want to keep enjoying what we do,” Lee said. “We’ve been running together since our youth, and we’ll keep running.”

Admission to the exhibition is free with advance reservation, while concert tickets can be purchased separately through Sangsangmadang’s official website.