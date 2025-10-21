Indie band continues musical exploration of life in 'Sound of Music Part 2: Life'

Jannabi, a Seoul-based indie rock band loved for its poetic lyrics and vintage tunes, released its fourth album, "Sound of Music Part.2: Life," Tuesday evening, continuing its musical exploration of life's joys and sorrows.

The band's "Sound of Music" album series is composed of two parts, each expressing a different mood and season of life. The first part of the series released in April was bright and youthful, filled with themes of hope, energy and romance, much like the spring season.

In part two, Jannabi reflects on what drives them to make music and what life means to the group. Each of the 12 tracks captures a different stage or emotion in life — from the simple beginnings of everyday moments to memories of youth, experiences of love and the passage of time.

The title track "Just Kids," looks back at one's younger self through the lens of a first love to confront the adult they have become. Going beyond the nostaglic tale of romance, the song delves deeper into how people change as they age.

Other tracks include "Earth," depicting the simple act of starting each day; "After School Activity," a song on rebellion in adolescence; "Oh, New York City," which captures the excitement and ambition of youth in New York; "Jack Kerouac," a song on the turbulence of young adulthood and "Mother," a heartfelt track about generational understanding.