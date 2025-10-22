Korean beauty company APR said Wednesday that its beauty device brand Medicube's AGE-R line has surpassed 5 million cumulative global sales as of September.

The sales milestone comes four and a half years after the release of the brand's first device, the Derma EMS Shot, in 2021.

Since the beginning of this year, AGE-R's sales growth has accelerated, fueled by rising global demand for home beauty devices and the popularity of K-beauty. After finishing 2024 with 3 million units sold, the company sold 2 million more units in just nine months.

APR credits the achievement to securing brand competitiveness through its fully internalized value chain. By operating its own "APR Factory" since October 2023, the company became the first Korean beauty firm to control the entire process -- from planning and R&D to production and distribution.

AGE-R is seeing robust performance in overseas markets, where its share of the 5 million cumulative global sales now exceeds half. The brand's international presence is expanding rapidly. Its US sales have grown significantly following its entry into major consumer channels like Ulta Beauty, while sales in Japan have surged by expanding local offline distribution networks.

"As a result of securing quality competitiveness by carrying out the entire process from beauty device planning to production and sales, we have achieved the meaningful result of selling 5 million units," an APR official said. "We will continue to grow into a trusted K-beauty company in the global market based on innovative technology."