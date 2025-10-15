South Korean cosmetics company APR said Wednesday its beauty device brand, Medicube AGE-R, has launched the High Focus Shot Plus, an upgraded device for use at home, via its official online retail outlet.

The new product is a renewal of the High Focus Shot — originally released in September last year — and features an added "skin-boosting" function. It is engineered for simultaneous inner and outer skin management, with what it calls microfocused ultrasound and electric energy-based skin-boosting technology.

The High Focus Shot Plus claims to minimize pain on the skin's surface and boasts an integrated device design. According to an APR official, the focus of the upgrade was the new skin-boosting feature, which stimulates the 1.8-millimeter dermis layer, delivering benefits beyond simple elasticity management.

An APR representative stated that the new device is distinguished by its ability to implement high-cost, ultrasound-based skin care technology into a home-use device while maintaining price competitiveness. "We will continue to introduce differentiated beauty devices based on technological innovation," the representative added.

The Medicube AGE-R lineup, including the new device, is certified safe from allergy risks posed by metal components such as nickel and cobalt.