Following visit from Sao Paulo cultural delegation, first K-drama festival to bring Jinju’s celebration of storytelling to Brazil

The Korea Drama Festival, the country’s first festival dedicated to Korean TV dramas, is set to make its international debut in Sao Paulo next year.

The announcement follows a visit by the Sao Paulo International Cultural Exchange Delegation to this year’s Korea Drama Festival in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, in early October. According to the Korea Drama Festival Organizing Committee, the expansion aims to foster deeper cultural collaboration and strengthen K-content exchanges between Korea and Brazil.

The Jinju-based festival was launched in 2006.

Sao Paulo City Council member Marcio Kenji Ito, who was among the 13-member delegation that attended the Jinju event, said via a press release, “The Korea Drama Awards I witnessed firsthand in Jinju was more than just an awards ceremony, it was an event that showcased the cultural depth and industrial power of the Korean Wave.” He added, “We hope to hold a similar festival in Brazil to share the stories and emotions of K-dramas with local audiences.”

“Cultural exchange and political cooperation between Korea and Brazil are highly meaningful and hosting the first Korea Drama Awards in Sao Paulo will serve as a symbolic starting point for that relationship," Ito said.

Running from Oct. 10 to 19, the 18th Korea Drama Festival took place at the Gyeongnam Culture & Arts Center and across multiple venues along the Nam River.

This year’s centerpiece was the 16th Korea Drama Awards, which celebrated excellence across 92 series released over the past year across terrestrial networks, cable channels, general programming platforms and streaming services.

Honors spanned six fan-voted categories and seven main awards, with this year’s grand prize going to actor Ahn Jae-wook of “For Eagle Brothers.” Best actor and actress honors went to Yook Sung-jae for “The Haunted Palace” and Park Bo-young for “Our Unwritten Seoul,” respectively, while SBS’ “Our Movie” took home the best series award.

Beyond the awards, the festival offered a slew of experiential and cultural programs, such as Korean drama history exhibitions and art showcases inspired by this year’s most buzzworthy dramas.