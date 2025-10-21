The Seoul Metropolitan Government broke ground Tuesday on a 370.4 billion won ($259.4 million) project to transform Nodeul Island — a small artificial islet on the Han River — into a cultural, global landmark combining art, performances and nature.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place just a day after Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon faced heavy criticism during a parliamentary audit over the city’s newly launched waterborne public transportation system, the Hangang Bus, which was suspended after only 10 days of operation due to safety concerns.

Nodeul Island's makeover, along with the Hangang Bus, is one of the two major projects of the city government’s 550-billion-won Great Han River scheme, aimed at increasing the city's growth potential using the Han River that runs through the capital.

Since 2023, Oh has consistently mentioned the need to renovate Nodeul Island, pushing for its transformation into a global art and cultural hub.

According to the city government, the new reconstruction project led by English designer Thomas Heatherwick will preserve the existing Nodeul Complex Cultural Space while enhancing its surroundings with new walking trails and floating gardens. The construction project is slated to be completed by 2028, and the name of the island is also expected to change to "Nodeul Global Art Island" to reflect its characteristics as a global art and cultural hub.

Key features behind Heatherwick’s plans include two distinct zones: the Sky Art Garden and the Waterside Cultural Zone.

The Sky Art Garden will consist of seven uniquely shaped floating structures that serve as an elevated park, allowing its visitors to enjoy views of the river, the city skyline and the sunset. The Waterside Cultural Zone will allow Nodeul Island’s visitors to enjoy various cultural experiences, such as musical programs and art exhibitions.

The announcement of the Nodeul Island redevelopment plan came amid ongoing concerns about the efficacy of the city’s budget plan and the safety of the Hangang Bus project, on which the city government reportedly spent around 100 billion won.

Hangang Bus has remained suspended since late September due to recurring defects, including faulty toilets, steering signal failures and malfunctions with the vessels’ generators and dashboards.

During a National Assembly audit session held by the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on Monday, Seoul Mayor Oh said that he would personally take political responsibility if further safety issues arise with the waterborne public transportation system.

While defending the project's safety credentials behind the Hangang Bus, Oh also acknowledged public concerns, stressing that the city would "prioritize safety above all else" moving forward.

“If a safety-related issue occurs again with the Hangang Bus, it is I who will bear the political consequences,” Oh told lawmakers. “We will take all necessary measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”