Electric vehicle sales are fueling Audi and Mini's comeback in Korea after years of sharp declines, as they find footing in a market increasingly dominated by EV-only brands.

According to data from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, Audi sold 4,106 EVs in Korea between January and September, up 46 percent from the same period last year.

While Audi ranks sixth overall in Korea’s imported car market with 8,858 units sold, the increase in EV sales places it third among EVs, behind Tesla and BMW.

Leading the trend is Audi’s electric SUV, the Q4 e-tron. Launched in Korea in 2023, the compact SUV has steadily grown in popularity, selling 2,967 units by September — nearly matching last year’s total of 3,041 units.

The Q6 e-tron, another electric SUV, follows with 906 units sold since its March launch.

With this surge, the German premium brand is seeing its first recovery after continuous declines since 2021, when it sold 25,615 units. Last year, overall sales had dropped to 9,304 units.

BMW’s compact car brand, Mini, is also capitalizing on EV sales after its sharp sales decline from 11,213 units in 2022 to 7,648 units last year.

After the discontinuation of Mini Electric in 2023, Mini had no electric model available in Korea. However, with the March launch of three new EVs — the all-electric Mini Aceman, all-electric Mini Cooper and all-electric Mini Countryman — the brand sold 1,266 EVs by September, accounting for over 20 percent of its total 5,605 units sold between January and September.

Bolstered by the upbeat EV sales, September sales surged by 86 percent on-year, signaling recovery potential as EV demand continues to grow in Korea.

The strong EV sales of Audi and Mini are particularly notable among legacy automakers, which have been challenged by EV-only brands such as Tesla and BYD, whose electric-only lineups are reshaping the Korean imported car market.

Industry watchers say Audi and Mini’s success demonstrates that combining electrification technology with a brand’s heritage can create a competitive advantage in Korea’s growing EV market.