W Korea’s 'Love Your W' event faces backlash over inappropriate music and celebrity revels

Fashion magazine W Korea’s annual breast cancer awareness charity, “Love Your W,” is facing backlash after the event appeared to have turned into a celebrity party rather than a campaign for awareness.

Some of K-pop's busiest names — from BTS members to Stray Kids, aespa and Ive — attended the star-studded event held Wednesday at Seoul’s five-star Four Seasons Hotel. Both W Korea and attending artists shared videos of the invitation-only party on social media, sparking controversy online.

Jay Park, who performed his hit song “Mommae,” was heavily criticized for his insensitivity. Netizens flagged the lyric “twins hanging on your chest” as potentially insensitive toward breast cancer patients. Jay Park later apologized on his social media, stating, “I performed as I normally do in good faith. I sincerely apologize if any cancer patients felt uncomfortable.”

Criticism quickly extended to the event coverage itself. Many posts released by W Korea focused on celebrities drinking, celebrating or participating in viral challenges, with little to no mention of the campaign’s purpose.

Users criticized the event for lacking a sincere focus on breast cancer awareness, saying it appeared more like a social gathering centered on celebrity appearances and entertainment rather than a meaningful campaign.

Aespa’s Giselle drew online criticism when a clip circulated of her appearing unsteady while leaving the venue, sparking discussions about celebrity behavior at charity events.

Controversy intensified after W Korea posted an article titled “Inside W Korea’s Breast Cancer Party,” a description that clashed with the magazine’s long-standing image of promoting cancer awareness.

The phrasing drew backlash for appearing insensitive to the campaign’s cause, with many questioning the judgment of both the organizers and the attendees. The post has since been removed, but W Korea has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Launched in 2005, W Korea’s “Love Your W” has traditionally combined fashion and charity to promote early detection and awareness of breast cancer. However, this year’s event was seen as leaning toward commercial image promotion rather than serving its intended charitable purpose.

Unlike similar global breast cancer awareness events — where public figures typically wear pink ribbons, appear alongside patients and collaborate with medical experts — there was no confirmed participation from patients or healthcare professionals at the W Korea event.