South Korea will lift its top-level public health emergency alert, declared at the height of the nationwide doctors’ strike last year, officially declaring an end to the medical crisis that has persisted for nearly 20 months.

Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong announced Friday that the government will deactivate the “serious” level of the health and medical crisis alert at midnight on Sunday.

The alert, the highest level of the nation’s four-tier health emergency system, was first issued on Feb. 23, 2024, after thousands of medical residents collectively resigned in protest against the government’s plan to expand medical school admissions. It marked the first time in South Korean history that a “serious” alert was declared in the health care sector.

Under the “serious” designation, the government activated the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, mobilized public hospitals to extend operating hours, hired temporary personnel, and raised treatment fees for emergency and critical patients to keep essential services running.

Jeong said the system would now be lifted as the medical situation “has been stabilized” following the return of most medical residents earlier this year.

“The health system has largely recovered to 95 percent of normal operation levels,” she said during a meeting of the disaster headquarters at the Government Complex Seoul. “Emergency and critical care capacity has also nearly returned to pre-crisis levels.”

With the emergency alert lifted, temporary financial measures introduced during the crisis — including special reimbursement rates for emergency care — will be phased out. At the same time, some effective initiatives will be made permanent, such as the use of clinical support nurses, telemedicine, and hospitalist programs for inpatient care.

Jeong also expressed apologies to patients and families affected by disruptions in medical services during the standoff and extended gratitude to frontline medical staff and emergency responders.

“For the past 20 months, patients have endured great inconvenience,” she said. “I deeply thank the healthcare workers and 119 rescue teams who continued to protect lives under difficult conditions.”