Budaejjigae is a flavorful fusion dish born from post-war ingenuity, combining traditional Korean ingredients like kimchi and tofu with American staples such as sausages, ham and baked beans. Spicy, hearty and customizable, it’s a communal comfort food perfect for sharing. This version stays true to its roots while allowing room for personal taste by adjusting the spice level or throwing in your favorite noodles. Whether you're new to Korean cuisine or a seasoned fan, this bold, bubbling stew is sure to become a favorite.
Ingredients
- 150 grams pork belly
- 200 grams sausages
- 200 grams ham
- 1/2 cup baked beans
- 150 grams firm tofu
- 60 grams green onion
- 1 onion
- 60 grams carrot
- 60 grams paengi (enoki) mushroom
- 100 grams spaghetti
Broth
- 1.75 liters beef broth or anchovy broth
- Salt as needed
Seasoning
- 2 tablespoons gochugaru (red chile pepper powder)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce for soup
- 1 tablespoon gochujang (red chile pepper paste)
- 1 tablespoon rice wine
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- Pinch of ground black pepper
- 1 cup water
Preparation
In a medium bowl, combine all seasoning ingredients and mix well.
Cut the pork into 3-centimeter-wide strips and mix well with 1 tablespoon of seasoning in a medium bowl.
Cut the sausages diagonally into 2.5-cm pieces. Cut the ham into 4 × 3 ×1-cm pieces.
Cut the onion into half and then slice into fine strips.
Cut the green onions into 4-cm pieces. Thinly slice carrots into 4-cm pieces.
Cut off the bottom of the mushrooms. Cook the spaghetti.
Cooking
In a shallow hot pot, arrange the pork, sausages and vegetables in clusters side by side. Add the baked beans and seasoning on top of the ingredients.
Pour in the broth and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add the cooked spaghetti.
Tip
You can control the level of spiciness with Cheongyang chile pepper and red chile pepper powder according to your preference.
