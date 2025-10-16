By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Budaejjigae is a flavorful fusion dish born from post-war ingenuity, combining traditional Korean ingredients like kimchi and tofu with American staples such as sausages, ham and baked beans. Spicy, hearty and customizable, it’s a communal comfort food perfect for sharing. This version stays true to its roots while allowing room for personal taste by adjusting the spice level or throwing in your favorite noodles. Whether you're new to Korean cuisine or a seasoned fan, this bold, bubbling stew is sure to become a favorite.

Ingredients

150 grams pork belly

200 grams sausages

200 grams ham

1/2 cup baked beans

150 grams firm tofu

60 grams green onion

1 onion

60 grams carrot

60 grams paengi (enoki) mushroom

100 grams spaghetti

Broth

1.75 liters beef broth or anchovy broth

Salt as needed

Seasoning

2 tablespoons gochugaru (red chile pepper powder)

1 tablespoon soy sauce for soup

1 tablespoon gochujang (red chile pepper paste)

1 tablespoon rice wine

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

Pinch of ground black pepper

1 cup water

Preparation

In a medium bowl, combine all seasoning ingredients and mix well.

Cut the pork into 3-centimeter-wide strips and mix well with 1 tablespoon of seasoning in a medium bowl.

Cut the sausages diagonally into 2.5-cm pieces. Cut the ham into 4 × 3 ×1-cm pieces.

Cut the onion into half and then slice into fine strips.

Cut the green onions into 4-cm pieces. Thinly slice carrots into 4-cm pieces.

Cut off the bottom of the mushrooms. Cook the spaghetti.

Cooking

In a shallow hot pot, arrange the pork, sausages and vegetables in clusters side by side. Add the baked beans and seasoning on top of the ingredients.

Pour in the broth and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add the cooked spaghetti.

Tip

You can control the level of spiciness with Cheongyang chile pepper and red chile pepper powder according to your preference.