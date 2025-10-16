By Korean Food Promotion Institute

A summer staple in Korean households, oinaengguk is a light and tangy cold cucumber soup perfect for beating the heat. With a refreshing balance of vinegar, soy sauce and chilled broth, this dish is as easy to make as it is satisfying. Ideal as a side dish or palate cleanser, it can also be customized with soft seaweed or shredded eggplant. For the best flavor, keep the soup and garnishes chilled separately and mix just before serving.

Ingredients

1 cucumber

Seasoning for cucumber

1 tablespoon soy sauce for soup (gukganjang)

1 teaspoon minced green onion

1 teaspoon gochugaru (red chile pepper powder)

Chilled broth

6 cups ice-cold water

4 tablespoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Pinch of salt

Preparation

Wash the cucumber clean. Thinly diagonally and then julienne the pieces into 3-cm long strips.

Cooking

In a medium bowl, place the cucumber strips and add soy sauce, minced green onion and gochugaru. Toss well.

In a large bowl, combine water, vinegar, sugar and salt to make the chilled soup. Mix well.

Add the cucumber strips into the chilled soup and stir well. Ladle the soup into individual bowls.

Tip

Softly soaked seaweed or shredded eggplant may be used instead of cucumber. Since this soup tastes better served cold, store the garnishes and soup separately in the refrigerator and mix them just before serving.

Serves 4.