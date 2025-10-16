By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Jaengbanguksu, a vibrant and refreshing Korean cold noodle salad, is a perfect balance of bold flavors, textures and colors. Traditionally served in a large platter for sharing, this dish is not only a visual feast but also a celebration of seasonal vegetables and savory sliced beef (pyeonyuk), brought together with a spicy, tangy gochujang-based sauce. Ideal for hot weather, Jaengbanguksu is both hearty and light, offering a satisfying meal without being too heavy.

This version stays true to its roots while offering clear steps for home cooks to replicate the harmony of spice, crunch and chew that defines this beloved dish. Don’t skip the crushed peanuts — they add just the right touch of nuttiness to round out the flavors.

Ingredients

500 grams buckwheat noodles

1/2 cucumber

30 grams carrot

90 grams cabbage

4 lettuce leaves

4 perilla leaves

2 bell peppers (green, red)

4 boiled quail eggs

8 cherry tomatoes

30 grams peanuts

Beef broth

180 grams beef (top round)

1 large green onion

3 garlic cloves

6 cups water

Seasoning for noodles

2 tablespoons gochujang (red chile pepper paste)

2 tablespoons gochut-garu (red chile pepper powder)

4 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons white vinegar

4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons corn syrup

2 tablespoons ground onion

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon hot mustard

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, crushed

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Preparation

In a pot, pour 6 cups of water and add the beef, green onion and garlic. When the vegetables and beef become soft, remove and let them cool. Slice them into 0.3×0.3-cm-thick pieces. Strain the broth in a colander.

Cut cucumber and carrots diagonally and julienne them.

Slice cabbage, perilla leaves, lettuce into 0.6-cm thick segments.

Cut the bell peppers into 6×0.3-inch pieces.

Mix the gochujang and the remaining ingredients for noodles.

Halve boiled quail eggs and cherry tomatoes.

Chop peanuts coarsely.

Cooking

In a stockpot, pour the 16 cups water and bring to a boil, then add the noodles. While boiling, and add 1 cup of cold water. Then bring back to a boil and cook for 3-4 minutes or according to the package directions. Drain and rinse them under cold water several times. Coil the noodles with your hands to form a bird’s nest-like shape and let them drain in a colander.

On a large plate, place the noodles in 4 places. Arrange the vegetables, beef, tomatoes, quail eggs in color harmony and scatter the chopped peanuts.

Serve jumbo-sized noodles and spicy dressing by tossing them together. Ladle into the individual bowls.

Tip

Crown daisies, sprouts, radish sprouts and bell peppers can be used as vegetable ingredients.

Serve 4.