The Korea Forest Service said Thursday that its forest restoration project in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province — devastated by a major wildfire in 2022 — has been selected as a key initiative by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the UN Environment Program.

The project was named one of the “World Restoration Flagships” under the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global campaign launched in 2022 to accelerate action for ecosystem recovery. Out of more than 200 restoration cases worldwide, only 10 were recognized as exemplary models, with the Uljin project being the sole case from Korea.

According to the Korea Forest Service, the Uljin project was recognized for its systematic and science-based approach to post-wildfire recovery. This includes participatory governance that involves locals in decision-making, as well as a native plant supply center that provides locally adapted restoration materials.

The Korea Forest Service is currently carrying out a five-year restoration initiative covering 1,013 hectares of protected forest in Uljin through 2027. Upon completion, a 10-year ecological monitoring program will follow to assess resilience and ensure sustainable, long-term recovery of the forest ecosystem.

“We will continue to enhance biodiversity and strengthen our response to climate change through forest ecosystem restoration, while also spreading Korea’s model around the world,” said Kim In-ho, minister of the Korea Forest Service.