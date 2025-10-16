European aerospace giant Airbus is considering expanding its planned research and development center in Korea to cover all of its business sectors as part of its strategy to deepen collaboration with the Korean industry.

“The concept of the R&D center is evolving as we continue to work on it. Not only Airbus Defense and Space, but the entire company is showing interest in R&D in Korea and is now planning accordingly,” said Lee Hee-hwan, chief representative of Airbus Korea on Thursday.

His remarks came during a press conference in Seoul, held to mark the company’s participation in the 2025 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition.

He added that a timeline for the center would be announced in the near future, as the plan is progressing toward finalization.

The research facility, named Airbus International Technology Center, was first proposed last year as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in May 2024 between Korea’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy and Airbus’s defense subsidiary.

Although the original plan aimed to select a location by 2024, limited progress has been observed, sparking speculation that it may have stalled. The company dismissed such concerns, emphasizing its growing focus on partnerships with Korean manufacturers.

“We recognize Korea as a very important partner for R&D collaboration, given its strong industrial base and talent pool, not only in Asia but globally. We will concretize the plan based on these strengths,” Lee said.

During the conference, Airbus highlighted its long-standing commitment to working with Korea’s aerospace sector.

Since receiving its first order from Korean Air in 1974, Airbus has secured over 300 aircraft and helicopter orders from Korea.

Korean companies also participate in Airbus’s supply chain, providing around $600 million worth of parts and contributing expertise through approximately 6,000 skilled workers in firms such as Korean Air and Korea Aerospace Industries, the company said.

Collaboration is now extending into defense and space research, with joint development projects for helicopters and satellites.

“Alongside Korea’s next-generation defense and space systems, Airbus is actively collaborating with Korean companies on sustainable aviation fuel and decarbonization efforts, supporting Korea’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Lee added.

At ADEX 2025, held from Monday to October 24 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Airbus will showcase a range of solutions targeting Korea’s operational and strategic needs, including its large cargo aircraft A350F, multirole helicopter H225M and a surface-to-air missile operation center, the company said.