Seoul police said Thursday they would file a damages claim against a man who made a false bomb threat targeting the Shinsegae Department Store in Myeong-dong, Seoul, in August.

The man is under investigation for public intimidation after allegedly writing an online reply about setting off an explosive at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6, after another threat was made to blow up the store earlier in the day. Hundreds of police and fire officials were deployed for each of the threats, forcing the evacuation of some 4,000 employees and department store visitors.

In addition to the criminal charges, Seoul police plan to launch a civil lawsuit against the man in his 20s for wasting substantial government resources. The middle school student who made the earlier threat against the department store will not be subject to the lawsuit.

The SMPA will consult with the National Police Agency over the amount it is seeking for compensation, after authorization from the Ministry of Justice. The compensation is expected to be around 20 million won ($14,000).